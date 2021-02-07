Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $99.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.