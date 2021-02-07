Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 691,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

