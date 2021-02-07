Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 12.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,383,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 106,454 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 747,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 87,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

