Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 268 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

