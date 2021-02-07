Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.81 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 176,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

