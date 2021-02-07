Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,409,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.