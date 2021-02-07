Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,772 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 78.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 58.7% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

