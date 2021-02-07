Girard Partners LTD. Sells 565 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

