Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.