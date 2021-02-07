Glenview Trust Co Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

