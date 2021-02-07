Glenview Trust Co Purchases 23,679 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.