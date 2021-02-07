Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,307 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $212.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

