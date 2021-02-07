Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.19 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

