GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $13,303.53 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $13,303.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GDDY stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

