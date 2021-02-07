GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%.

GPRO stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.