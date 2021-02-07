Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.71

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.71 and traded as low as $75.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 76,447 shares.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.71.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

