Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $19.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 467,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,294. The stock has a market cap of $736.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.