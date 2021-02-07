Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $16.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2,448 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

