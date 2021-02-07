Guggenheim Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.