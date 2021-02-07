GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 486,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $4,954,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,669,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,757,092. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TCS opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

