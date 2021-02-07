GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock worth $473,657. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

