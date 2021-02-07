Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein Sells 2,671 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HAE opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

