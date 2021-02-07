Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 88,282 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,523,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after buying an additional 200,852 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

VIAC opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

