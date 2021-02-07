Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth $301,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 19.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,709 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

