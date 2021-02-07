Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

