Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average of $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

