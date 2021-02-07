Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HVRRY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $83.01 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

