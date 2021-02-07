Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.01 ($178.84).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNR1 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

HNR1 traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €138.00 ($162.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,188 shares. Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €132.56 and its 200-day moving average is €137.23.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

