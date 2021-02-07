Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HDIUF opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

