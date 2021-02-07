Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

