Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,702 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in American Water Works by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 29,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

