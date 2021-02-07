Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

