Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,056.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.