Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 59,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

