HC Wainwright Raises Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target to $46.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

PLSE stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

