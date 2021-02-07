Head-To-Head Analysis: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) vs. Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 3.71% 10.41% 6.93% Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 2.56 $427.60 million $2.47 12.53 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.13 $272.34 million $2.69 10.55

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Janus Henderson Group and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 3 6 1 0 1.80 Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.99, suggesting a potential downside of 25.72%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Federated Hermes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Janus Henderson Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.