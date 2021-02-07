Head-To-Head Comparison: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) vs. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) 2.44% 4.93% 2.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and Formula Systems (1985)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.50 -$12.15 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.83 $38.82 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 12 ReTech and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats 12 ReTech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Sapiens Stingray; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; software services and information technologies outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

