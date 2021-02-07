Head to Head Comparison: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and NanoVibronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 20.81 -$2.81 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $530,000.00 26.32 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -1.59

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -39.58% -175.36% -55.40% NanoVibronix -727.90% -418.55% -218.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sanara MedTech and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

