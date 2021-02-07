HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.44

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

