HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($62.06).

HLE opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.43 and its 200-day moving average is €45.49. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

