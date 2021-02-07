HempCoin (THC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,911.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.91 million and $2,911.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.42 or 1.00259801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,518,209 coins and its circulating supply is 260,383,059 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

