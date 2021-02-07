Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,243.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 990.78. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 499.93 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,365 ($17.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of £104.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,320.00.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) news, insider Davina Curling bought 266 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

