Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $1,307.50, but opened at $1,365.00. Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) shares last traded at $1,322.87, with a volume of 16,274 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,300.00%.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,243.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 990.78. The company has a market capitalization of £104.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) news, insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

