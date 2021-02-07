Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $17,321,024.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,408.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hess by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 275,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hess by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

