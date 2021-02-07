Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.29

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and traded as low as $87.88. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 14,186 shares trading hands.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

