Hi Mutual Society Trading Down 61.4% Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $307,464.29 and $152.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 61.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.