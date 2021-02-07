Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to $723-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.16 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.90 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.43.

HRC traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

