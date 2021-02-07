Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

NYSE HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

