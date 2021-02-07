Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 88,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,197,000 after purchasing an additional 566,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

