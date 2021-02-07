Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

